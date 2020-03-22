What trends are researchers seeing with the coronavirus?

Lauren Gardner:

So the cases are climbing in more than 10 states in the U.S. It's just on that one graph. We just are identifying those 10 specifically. So we're seeing a surge in cases in many states in the U.S. Because we're doing more reporting in the U.S. But there's a couple of things to note about this graph. One, it's showing total confirmed cases over time. So it's going to be increasing for every state no matter what, because the cases will never obviously, the total cases will never go down. The other thing to note is that a lot of that is actually about the testing that's currently being done. And New York has taken some pretty amazing steps recently in terms of their testing capabilities. And they're actually testing a larger percentage of the population in that state than has been done even in South Korea, China or any other state in the US. And so a big reason for that surge shown is that those are positive tests, which are only possible if you're actually doing tests.