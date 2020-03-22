The impact isolation can have on mental health during the outbreak

Dr. Mulqueen:

So, first of all, human touch. For those of us who are not living with others, the absence of human touch we know is detrimental. I mean, it's it's why little babies who weren't touched, died. So I think anyone who is experiencing an absence of human touch is someone I'm very concerned about. I also think that without the presence of schools under these financial financially very difficult times, I'm very concerned in an uptick in child abuse and domestic violence. One of the things that mitigates against child abuse is that children are seen at schools. But by not seeing them in school, the belt marks, the black eyes are going to go undetected. The domestic violence is going to go undetected. So I actually am encouraging people if there are connected people they are concerned about that. You almost insist to, if you have the capability, of course, to do a visual interaction. We want to, you know, not just do telephone. We want to see are there dishes piling up in the sink? Are there beds unmade? Has the person not showered in days? Are there bruises that are unexplained? So I actually think for some people, I would push towards saying, I want to see you. I want to, I want to see what your home life looks like right now. Which is, I have to say, it was extraordinary for me this week because as someone who never wanted to have a practice in my own home, because I like the separation between work and home, seeing my patients homes, I was invited into their homes, which I had never seen before. And conversely, they were invited into my home. It was a very different way to experience a therapy relationship.