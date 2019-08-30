Shields and Brooks on Trump at the G-7, Democratic debates

Mark Shields:

I don't know, Judy.

I think there is a fatigue about Donald Trump. I think there is a what is he going to do next attitude, and that, you know, what is the capacity for outrage? Have we reached those limits?

As far as the G7 summit, what hit me about it was, I can't get over how he continues to denigrate President Obama. I mean, that just — it's gratuitous.

And I had it explained to me by a Trump — longtime Trump watcher, who said, Trump knows that at that G7 meeting, they would rather have Obama than him — than rather have him.

And so he is almost driven to make up stories about President Obama, that President Obama gave away Crimea to Putin, that — you know, it's just — it's sort of a fabricated thing. And that, to me, is bizarre.

But the other thing about it is — and Adlai Stevenson once said, better we lose an election than mislead the American people.

Donald Trump lies when he doesn't have to. On the meeting of the G7 on the environment, and he skipped it, and he said, well, my — the reason he wasn't there was that he was meeting with Ms. Merkel and the prime minister of India, both of whom were at the meeting.

So it is not — it's just being — saying things that are so easily corrected and so easily proved that he is lying. And at some point, I would just think the burden of working for someone like that becomes unbearable, just unbearable. He lies to you, as a loyal staffer. He lies to the people he is dealing with.

And, you know, at some level, in politics, your word is the coin of the realm. And he is just — he's overdrawn on that bank account.