Singer-songwriter Aoife O’Donovan takes on Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ on latest tour

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Tom Casciato
Tom Casciato
Leave your feedback
It’s not unusual for a singer-songwriter to perform songs written by others. But it is unusual for an artist to take on performing an entire album’s worth of someone else’s material, particularly if that someone else is a giant of the music world. Grammy-winning musician Aoife O’Donovan is doing that on her latest tour. Tom Casciato has this story for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Watch the Full Episode
Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."
Support Provided By:
Learn more