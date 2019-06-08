SpaceX plans launch of 12,000 satellites into Earth’s orbit

Lauren Grush:

So, the biggest thing that people are concerned with is obviously this orbital debris problem. We already have many thousands of satellites in space right now. And this could triple or quadruple that number with the Starlink Initiative alone. And so, the problem is these satellites are moving at thousands of miles per hour in space. They're not just floating up there.

So, if one of them runs into another one then that could create a very catastrophic debris field and then those pieces of debris are moving at thousands of miles per hour as well.

The good news is space is big. And so these collisions really don't happen very often, if at all. But there is a concern the more that we put up there the higher the risk of these collisions happening.

The good news though is that SpaceX has thought about this they have orbital debris mitigation plans. For one thing they have this kind of like a G.P.S. tracker on their satellites, at least they say, where they use tracking information that the Air Force has and they use that to kind of maneuver out of the way if they happen to be you know on path to collide with something. And also the orbits that they've gone to eventually these satellites will decay over time because of gravity our atmosphere will pull them down.

But it is still a concern and it's not, no one really quite knows what's going to happen but we are trying to you to think of ways to mitigate this problem before we launch into space.