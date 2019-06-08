Why horses are dying at U.S. racetracks at an alarming rate

Joe Drape:

This moment is going to change the future of horse racing. And it is either going to change it to where it doesn't exist anymore – out in California you only need 600,000 signatures on a ballot initiative to vote if it should even exist. Polls say that would be a close vote and it would. Probably in the sport in California if California falls it keeps going on across the country. What needs to happen is real reform. And unless there's more sort of model here I mean there's too much racing with too few horses and they need to be rested. They need to be treated like athletes like they once were in the 50s, 60s, 70s of their heyday. And when that happens and you know that's going to cause a lot of pain a lot of people are going to lose jobs whenever there's disruption jobs get lost. And you know that's we see it over and over and society. So you know people are going to lose their jobs and they're you throw people out or it's not going to exist. So that's where we are right now.