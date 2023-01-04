Speaker vote deadlocked again after second day of infighting among House Republicans

Lisa Desjardins:

Here we are, Amna.

In the next couple of hours, we expect the House to return from an adjournment it has taken. Now, what's going on behind closed doors is, Kevin McCarthy and his allies are trying to identify any of those 20 who have voted in opposition to him, 21, actually, who could be persuadable.

But I will tell you, I have spoken to trusted Republican sources, some in and close to leadership, allies of Kevin McCarthy, who have told me just in the last half-hour on that they think, frankly, he will not be able to make up this gap.

You think about it this way. He has to persuade more than a dozen of his members to change a vote in opposition to him. And none of them are budging. So, these allies, these sources I have talked to for a long time telling me, frankly, someone has got to tell Mr. McCarthy, that it is over or nearly over, a very blunt assessment that this may be ending.

Momentum is almost gone for him. However, from those around McCarthy, they say they have some potential other plans. One may be trying to switch the threshold for a vote from a majority, which it is now, to a plurality, meaning whoever has the most number of votes. That, to my knowledge, has never happened before. It's untested, and is also a risk, because, as you know, McCarthy now is receiving fewer votes than the Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries.