Sri Lanka struggles to recover a year after economic and political collapse

Geoff Bennett:

The pandemic and global economic slowdown have increased pressure on developing economies.

The number of countries at risk has doubled in the last eight years, mostly in the global South. The International Monetary Fund reports more than 50 countries, from Egypt to El Salvador to Pakistan, are in debt distress.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt last year, and recently secured a $3 billion bailout from the IMF.

Fred de Sam Lazaro traveled to the island nation of 23 million people off the southeast coast of India to see how the country is faring.