States look to involuntarily hospitalize people to confront growing mental health crisis

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Lena I. Jackson
Lena I. Jackson
Leave your feedback
Across the country, states are trying to tackle the growing mental health crisis. Some are enacting laws and policies that would make it easier to hospitalize or detain the severely mentally ill against their will or through voluntary court-ordered treatment. California is taking steps toward compelling more mentally ill patients into care. Stephanie Sy reports from San Diego.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Support Provided By:
Learn more