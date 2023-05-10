States push for harsher school discipline practices to address student misbehavior

Amna Nawaz

Courtney Norris

School administrators and teachers are concerned about ongoing problems with student conduct that are disruptive and difficult to deal with. Several states are beginning to propose big changes about how to handle it. We hear from teachers across the country about their experiences and discuss the proposals and criticism around them with Thalia González of UC College of the Law, San Francisco.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

