Study shows parents overestimate their student’s academic progress

Amna Nawaz:

New research out this week shows the vast majority of K-12 parents believe their kids are performing at grade level, when they're actually not.

A survey conducted in March of 2023 for the group Learning Heroes found 90 percent of parents think their kids are doing fine, but standardized test scores show otherwise. Among eighth graders, for example, just 29 percent were proficient in reading either at or above their grade level. In math, just 26 percent were considered proficient. This sheds light on what's being called the parent perception gap.

To help explain that gap and how to close it, I'm joined by two former secretaries of education who've been involved with this study. Arne Duncan was secretary during the Obama administration. He's now the managing partner with the Emerson Collective in Chicago. And Margaret Spellings served under President George W. Bush. She's now president and CEO of Texas 2036. That's a nonpartisan public policy think tank.

Welcome to you both. And thank you for joining us.

Margaret Spellings, the big question here is, why is that gap so big? Why do so many parents think their kids are doing so much better than they actually are?