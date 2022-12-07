Supreme Court considers state lawmakers’ authority over voting rules

John Yang:

Judy, this case hinges on the interpretation of these 22 words in the Constitution: "The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof."

Now, does that mean only state lawmakers can regulate elections, including drawing congressional districts, however they want to, without state courts reviewing their decisions? Or should the term legislature be read broadly to mean the entire apparatus of state government, including state courts interpreting state constitutions?

Justices wrestled with this case for nearly three hours today, twice the allotted time.

Marcia Coyle is chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal." And Nate Persily is an election law scholar at Stanford University.

Mr. Persily, this — the immediate case here is about redistricting in North Carolina. The state court sent the lawmakers back to the drawing board twice. And even the second stab, they said, was a pro-Republican gerrymander. And so they had a panel of experts draw up their own map, the court's own map, for use in last month's elections.

What about the future? What are the consequences if the court adopts this theory, which is called the independent state legislature theory?