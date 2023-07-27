Syrian refugee elected mayor in German town as anti-immigrant sentiment rises

Malcolm Brabant:

The new mayor's election was a victory of German pragmatism over sentiment. He earned his spurs working for four years as an administrator in a neighboring town.

The election of Ryyan Alshebl is being seen as a shining example of German tolerance and the power of integration. This small town has always been traditionally conservative, with a small C, and has elected candidates from the center-right parties.

But the people here abandoned the tribal politics of the mainstream parties, looked at Alshebl as an individual, and decided that they liked the qualities that he had an offer. And as a result, he's become an inspiration for the 800,000 Syrians who have settled in Germany after fleeing the civil war in their homeland.