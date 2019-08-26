Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what’s different about 2020 fundraising

Tamara Keith:

On the Democratic side, there has been a decoupling of donor and voter.

And what by that is, traditionally, campaigns, they go out, they try to raise money, and when they raise money from someone, when someone writes them a check, sends them $1, sends them $50, they can mark them down not just as a supporter, but as a voter.

And, this time, it's not monogamous. You have can — you have voters, Democrats giving money five candidates, 10 candidates. Every time there's, please give me $1, so that I can be on the stage and have my voice heard, people are like, oh, yes, sure I will give you $1.

So then, when it comes time to actually sort of buckle down and get voters out, they aren't going to be able to just go to their donor file and say, well, I can assume that those people will be caucusing for me or voting for me in New Hampshire or South Carolina or caucusing in Nevada.

Instead, they will have to figure out which of their donors are actually their voters.