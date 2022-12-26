Tamara Keith and Leigh Ann Caldwell on candidates seeking a White House run in 2024

Judy Woodruff:

It has been a momentous two years for lawmakers in Washington.

After tackling major legislation and surviving contentious midterm races, some are using the holidays to confer with friends, families and advisers about next steps in their political careers. And so are others who are thinking about taking the biggest step, a run for the White House.

To talk about this and much more, it's political stakes with Tamara Keith of NPR and Leigh Ann Caldwell with The Washington Post. Amy Walter is away.

And it is so good to see both of you on this Monday, the day after Christmas, the Monday before New Year's.

So let's talk about this, Tam.

We do hear politicians, some of them, saying, yes, I'm going to take the holidays to talk to my family and close advisers and friends.

Is that really what they're doing? Is that what this time is meant for some of them?