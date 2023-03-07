Texas judge’s ruling on birth control threatens a nationwide program for minors

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Sarah Varney
Maea Lenei Buhre
Texas’s near-total abortion ban is just one of many ways reproductive health care has been restricted in the Lone Star state in recent years. A federal judge has also limited young people’s access to birth control. In a story co-produced with the PBS NewsHour, Kaiser Health News correspondent Sarah Varney reports on the ruling.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
