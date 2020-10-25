The 2020 race heats up in Texas as votes pour in

Bret Jaspers:

Most of the lawsuits seem to have concluded there was a challenge to the extended early voting period that was lost. So the Republican Party in the state wanted to push back against Governor Abbott's extension of early voting. They lost that lawsuit.

But other lawsuits Republicans have, have won.

For example, Governor Abbott restricted the number of places that a voter can drop off a ballot. He restricted that to just one place for the entire county, for example, Harris County, which has millions of people. That's where Houston is. And so that county is restricted to just one drop-off box.

Whether or not that's going to be enough to kind of dampen people's spirits of voting, it's unclear. I talked to a woman earlier this week in Fort Worth, which is in north Texas, who said, you know, I'm going to get a couple of bottles of water and I'm going to bring some crackers and some chips and I'm going to sit, you know, go step by step until I actually get to my to the polling station. I don't care how long it takes me, I'm going to get there early on Saturday. So people are thinking about their plan to vote.