The culture of masculinity and its negative impacts on men

Christopher Booker:

Research is increasingly showing Talbot is correct …learning to be in touch with one's emotions can change lives …and the way men are traditionally taught to hold them in may be connected to an avalanche of unhealthy outcomes.

In 2018 the American Psychological Association published – the APA Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Boys and Men.

The first report of its kind, the collected research found that quote "traditional masculinity—marked by stoicism, competitiveness, dominance and aggression—is, on the whole, harmful"

Written over 13 years, and based on 40 years of compiled research – The report lays out some striking mental and physical health disparites between men and women.

Men are 3.5 times more likely to commit suicide.

And men die from heart disease and cancer — at rates 50% and 80% higher, than women