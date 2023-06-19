The grandmother of Juneteenth on what the holiday means for Americans

In 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the country's last enslaved people that they had been freed under the Emancipation Proclamation. The day now known as Juneteenth was formally recognized as a national holiday two years ago, due in large part to the activism of retired teacher Opal Lee. She discussed the message of Juneteenth with Geoff Bennett.

