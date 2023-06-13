The legacy of Pulitzer-winning novelist Cormac McCarthy

Geoff Bennett:

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Cormac McCarthy died today at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His books often focused on loss and bloodshed, set everywhere from the American West, to the South, to a post-apocalyptic world.

Throughout his long career, he wrote novels that could be bleak and violent, but that were also hailed for his beautiful prose. They were often suffused with moral ambiguity. That included some of his best-known works, such as "No Country For Old Men," "All the Pretty Horses," and "The Road." Critics likened him to Faulkner, Hemingway, and Melville.

Joining us now is writer Walter Kirn, the author of many novels, including up in the air, and he's also a literary critic himself.

Thank you for being with us.

Cormac McCarthy, as we said, was one of our greatest writers, known for his violent and bleak depictions, his sort of dark view of the human condition. But in his own way, he never really wrote an uninteresting sentence.

What informed his approach to writing?

Walter Kirn, Novelist and Critic: Well, Cormac McCarthy was kind of a hybrid of the great American novelists of the last 150 years.

For some reason, he channeled in an authentic way, not as though he were copying others, everybody, like you say, from Melville on, really. He was a very masculine novel, I think — novelist. I think that needs to be noted, though his last novel was narrated by a female character, something he'd been preparing for, for 50 years.

So he was very settled in his tradition. He had absorbed all the great writing. And, somehow, he managed to channel it in a new way, as though it came from his deepest self. It was as though he was a river that all the other rivers flowed into.