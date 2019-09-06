The longer children are in detention, the more their health deteriorates, says DHHS

Lisa Desjardins:

The report looks at all children in HHS care. Some arrived on their own. Others were separated from their parents.

For the latter especially, it points to a number of disturbing effects: accounts of inconsolable crying among children, heightened anxiety and feelings of abandonment. Some showed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, even refusing to eat. And that comes after enduring extreme duress in the home countries they left behind.

The inspector general's office visited 45 facilities between August and September 2018 and spoke with clinicians and other professional staff.

Ann Maxwell is the assistant inspector general for evaluation and inspections. She oversaw this report, and joins us now.

Thank you for coming on air.

This report is not easy to read. I want to start by talking about the children who the U.S. separated from their parents. Specifically, among the many quotes here and examples is one of a 7- or 8-year-old boy. The report says he was under the delusion that his father had been killed and believed that he also would be killed.

Can you talk specifically about how family separations seemed to affect these children?