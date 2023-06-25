Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
The writings and activism of Black, bisexual feminist Alice Dunbar-Nelson

As we enter the final week of Pride Month, our "Hidden Histories" series takes a look at the works of Alice Dunbar-Nelson, a bisexual Black woman whose writings and activism advocated racial equality and women's suffrage at the turn of the 20th century.

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

