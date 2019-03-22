Though Mueller report is complete, investigation ‘offshoots’ continue

Carrie Johnson:

Well, it depends on how Robert Mueller has decided to write this report and how the attorney general wants to interpret it.

Judy, I don't expect we're ever going to see some of the sensitive material that's secret that goes to sources and methods of American intelligence capacities that Adam Schiff may be able to see in Congress. The public may never get to see that.

But the open question right now is whether the Justice Department will decide to tell Congress and the American people a little bit more about why Robert Mueller decided not to charge certain people. That's been an ongoing source of controversy ever since the former FBI director, Jim Comey, decided not to charge Hillary Clinton with any wrongdoing, but said a lot of bad things about her.

The open question now is whether this Justice Department will make a different choice in this investigation.