Trump invokes ‘socialist nightmare’ ahead of 2020

Osita Nwanevu:

Well they do have some candidates like Bernie Sanders obviously who actually started his campaign with an event in Brooklyn today. Who is going around calling himself a democratic socialist for a long time, people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I personally would be very skeptical that this is something that's going to seem new and fresh to the electorate who heard these kinds of claims. You know if you want to look at the record of presidential elections, the past three — they called Obama too far left in 2008, didn't win; they called him the same in 2012, they didn't win.

By contrast, Trump who did spend a little bit of time calling Hillary too far left, actually focused most of the campaign in calling Clinton corrupt, as a member of sort of the political elite, if anything too close to the rich. Today, he talked about the ruling class in his speech to CPAC and that kind of approach set him apart from other Republican candidates and he did obviously win the election. So if I were Trump or people advising Trump, I'd be very skeptical of ditching that kind of original message.