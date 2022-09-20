Twelve-foot puppet walks streets of New York to raise awareness of global refugee crisis

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Leave your feedback
To bring awareness to the global crisis of migration and refugees, a theater project is using a different kind of stage. They built a giant puppet of a young Syrian girl to stand in for millions and silently speak on their behalf. She has come to the U.S. amid an annual gathering of the world’s leaders at the United Nations. Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: