U.S. support for Ukraine an increasingly divisive issue among Republicans

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
There is a growing rift within the GOP over how to assist Ukraine. Republicans, once defined as Cold War hawks distrustful of Russia, are quickly and sharply splitting over U.S. support. Lisa Desjardins and Nick Schifrin joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the division.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
