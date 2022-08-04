Ukrainian soldiers on the front lines repel Russian forces using U.S. heavy weapons

Judy Woodruff:

And now to the war that is causing some of this food crisis.

Russia bombed several key Ukrainian cities today, including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city. It has been under fire since the first day of the invasion, and its proximity to the border makes it an easy target for Russian artillery.

But newly delivered Western weapons are helping Ukraine slow down the Russian advance.

Special correspondent Volodymyr Solohub and videographer Bohdan Kinaschuk look at life on the front lines.