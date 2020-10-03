Unanswered questions, credibility issues over Trump’s true health

Julie Pace:

There absolutely is confusion, and this is because the doctor tried to portray, I think, a much sunnier picture of this situation. The emphasis was really on how good the President is doing, how well he is feeling, the fact that he is up and walking around. But the doctor also tried to avoid some really specific questions.

And we later find it found out that the president had been on oxygen on Friday morning and had been in quite a concerning situation. And certainly people we talked to say that he is improved from where he was on Friday, but they also make clear that he's not out of the woods, that the next 48 hour period will be quite crucial.