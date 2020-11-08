Uncertainty in U.K. over COVID-19, US-UK relationship

Frank Langfitt:

The day after the election I was out in London. That was right before we went into lockdown and I talked to young Londoners. And what I got from them was very interesting. They were hoping for a blowout by Joe Biden, and the fact that it wasn't was disappointing to them.

I think what you're going to see in Europe and here in the United Kingdom is a feeling that it was not the big, big blue wave that many here would have hoped for and that there's less trust and confidence in the American political system. It used to be foreign policy in Europe, for America was very consistent on either side of the aisle. That's no longer true. And so the concern here would be, get to 2024 and a different, more savvy version of Trump takes over, and the policy then runs against European interests. So a lot of people in Europe talking about beginning to sort of think about going their own way.