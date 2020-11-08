Uncertainty in U.K. over COVID-19, US-UK relationship

Frank Langfitt:
Well, it's not good news for Boris Johnson in the short term. As far as we can tell, Joe Biden is no fan of Boris Johnson. He was against Brexit and obviously Johnson championed it. And someone like Joe Biden, the classic trans-Atlanticist, sees Brexit as undermining Europe, which is accurate. That really is dividing Europe.
But I think over time, what Johnson is hoping for is there are a lot of shared policy goals that you would have with the Biden administration that he didn't have with the Trump administration. Climate change, a perfect example here in the United Kingdom. The United Kingdom will be hosting the next big climate conference in Glasgow in November. That's a great opportunity for Boris Johnson to find common ground with the Biden administration and kind of get a lot closer, maybe repair some of the damage of the Trump years.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.