Barbara Perry:

Well, as a woman, I have to say it's so inspiring, particularly given that four years ago, many of us thought we would see the first woman elected to sit in the Oval Office at the Resolute Desk. But failing that, this is the next best thing. And not only a woman in Kamala Harris, but a woman of color. It's just spectacular.

And I mentioned that I was wearing my late mother's earrings today. She would have turned 100 next week. And it makes me think that almost gives me chills to think that she would have been born just after the amendment passed, the 19th Amendment, giving, giving women the franchise and that her own mother, it made me do some math, her own mother would have been 27 before she would have been allowed to cast her first vote in a presidential election. So within the span of three generations, I now see the first woman vice president and maybe she will go on at some point to be president running in her own right.