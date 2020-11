Hari Sreenivasan:

In their speeches last night, both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris mentioned how the support of Black voters helped propel them to victory. The state of Pennsylvania was decisive for that win.

Last weekend, we reported from Philadelphia, where Black Lives Matter advocates were hoping that the fatal shooting of a Black man by police would motivate, not deter, voter turnout.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker returned to Philadelphia just days after police publicly released video from the incident and right before the election was called for Joe Biden.