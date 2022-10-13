United States announces legal pathway into country for Venezuelan migrants

Laura Barrón-López:

So, essentially, this is a joint action between the U.S. and Mexico. And it is supposed to, the administration says, help reduce the number of people arriving at the border, the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border.

And so the first part of this is a narrow — is providing a narrow legal pathway for Venezuelans that didn't exist before. Now, what this human parole program would do, the way Venezuelans would qualify for it is that it requires a financial sponsor in the United States. They have to pass a national security background check. They have to have complete vaccinations.

And this is also modeled after the Ukrainian humanitarian parole program which we saw the administration enact earlier this year. The big difference, though, is that it is much more narrow than that Ukrainian parole program.

Now, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talked about it today. And he said that this new entire process is something that makes good on a promise that President Biden made during the campaign.

Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security: Our program is based on a core principle of the Biden administration, which is, when individuals are so desperate to leave the country that is their home, they are placing their life savings and their lives in the hands of smugglers, who exploit them for profit.

It is our responsibility to build safe, lawful and humane pathways that create opportunities for them, so they do not need to avail themselves of the more desperate and dangerous measures that the perilous journey involve.