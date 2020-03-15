Virtual campaigning ‘a double-edged sword’ for 2020 Dems

Dan Bush:

Such a good question. And, you know, sort of a double edged sword. On the one hand, Bernie Sanders has built a following going all the back in 2016 with these large rallies, with these large events where sort of his supporters can can get energized, where the media sees that, where Sanders gets attention. That's one of the strengths of his campaign. It does hurt him, especially this point where he's behind in the delegate count, where he's trying to regain momentum. Not being able to be out there is difficult for Sanders. On the other hand, we are seeing him sort of breakout his full arsenal of digital tools. He has a robust organizing effort online. So he is well positioned to sort of take advantage of this virtual moment, if you will, to reach out to voters that way. Biden, on the other hand, has struggled a little bit more to adjust to this, this reality of campaigning in 2020. He's catching up quickly, though, and he actually depends a little bit less on those large crowds, usually does smaller events. So arguably, Biden is actually slightly better positioned sort of as they deal with this with his moment in the campaign.