What’s being done to stop Russia’s election interference?

Richard Hasan:

I'm concerned. I'm concerned because I think that as we saw with the Iowa caucus debacle, when there's any kind of glitch, immediately people tried to take political advantage of it. You know, there were calls by the president's campaign manager and his children that that something was rigged. You had the phone number that was being put, that was being used to report the votes in Iowa, that that number was put up on 4chan and people were jamming the phone lines. So what I'm most concerned about are people who are going to try and make trouble. They're going to look for places where there's nothing nefarious going on but just a glitch and try and use that to try to spin it into some kind of political disadvantage. That's why I think we need to kind of harden our systems now so that when people try to make claims that there's a rigged or stolen election, that the evidence will not back them up.