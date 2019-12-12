WATCH: Full articles of impeachment against Trump read before House Judiciary committee

The full articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were read before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 12 during the committee markup of the two articles. Republican lawmakers motioned to stop the reading of the full articles, before Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chair of the committee, ruled that the clerk, Madeline Strasser, should continue reading. Democrats have brought two articles of impeachment—abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—against Trump. The House Judiciary Committee met to decide whether to send the articles to the full House of Representatives for a vote.