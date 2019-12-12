Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Full articles of impeachment against Trump read before House Judiciary committee

By —

PBS NewsHour

Story Transcript

The full articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were read before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 12 during the committee markup of the two articles. Republican lawmakers motioned to stop the reading of the full articles, before Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chair of the committee, ruled that the clerk, Madeline Strasser, should continue reading. Democrats have brought two articles of impeachment—abuse of power and obstruction of Congress—against Trump. The House Judiciary Committee met to decide whether to send the articles to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

Read the Full Transcript

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 11 WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary marks up the articles of impeachment – Day 2

  2. Read Dec 10 We read these 29 books in 2019. You should too

  3. Read Dec 12 Trump criticizes climate activist Greta Thunberg’s magazine honor

  4. Read Dec 11 These 4 changes helped Trump and Democrats agree to the USMCA trade deal

  5. Watch Dec 11 Researchers still striving to understand cause of vaping-related illnesses

The Latest