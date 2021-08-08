‘We are with you:’ Cuban protests find youth allies in Little Havana, Miami

Stephanie Sanchez:

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram. They've been able to enter the Internet despite being blocked from, through VPN services. Hopefully, the president of this country will be able to send the internet over there. And all of that will help you see how life is different as well as the movement. From what's happening today in the march to see the people standing here and demanding action and just letting them know we're not going to leave you alone. We are going to fight for you here as much as we can.