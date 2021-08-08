Games like no other: Tokyo 2020 ends as torch goes to Paris for 2024

Motoko Rich:

Well, obviously, a big storyline here was about Simone Biles. I mean, that was a shock. Nobody was expecting that. Naomi Osaka was also knocked out of competition. So it just sort of felt these really huge stars were suddenly out of the games. And so I think that really kind of consumed the first week of the games. At least for me, little tiny moments even in the marathon at the very end, the silver and the bronze medal at the silver medalist, their friends. And you could see him kind of gesturing for his friend, you know, come on, we're going to make it to the finish line. It was also the first time since 1900 that an Indian track and field athlete won a medal and he actually won gold with the javelin. And there were those moments.

But I think we can't forget that there were also other moments, like, for example, politics intruded very clearly into the games when the Belarusian sprinter, her country tried to force her to go home after she criticized the coaches. And of course, underlying all of this, everybody's looking forward or anticipating what might happen in Beijing. It's only six months away and there's a lot of questioning about what will happen, whether the IOC, how are they going to manage the protests and the condemnation. This is a country that has been condemned as committing genocide. So you have on the one hand, you know, there's joy and sportsmanship. On the other hand, you have this very real sense of politics that's not necessarily being addressed head on.