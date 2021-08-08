Can concrete, a major Co2 emitter, be made greener?

Hari Sreenivasan:

Next to water, concrete is the most consumed substance on the planet, with more than 4.4 billion tons produced every year, a number that is expected to grow to 5.5 billion by 2050.

But its popularity comes at an environmental cost –the production of concrete, which is made with cement mix, contributes about eight percent of all carbon dioxide emissions worldwide.

NewsHour Weekend's Mori Rothman reports on how some manufacturers are working to try to reduce the industry's carbon footprint.

This story is part of our ongoing initiative: Peril and Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.