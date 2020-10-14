What election officials think about paper ballots and voting machines

Judy Woodruff:

Early voting is expected to reach record levels, and absentee or mail-in ballots are the focus, as you have been hearing, of a lot of attention.

A new analysis by the Pew Research Center finds more than 60 percent of the registered voters supporting President Trump say they have little or no confidence that those ballots will be counted as voters intended. We just heard that from Dan.

Miles O'Brien has been looking into how mail-in ballots are secured. And, tonight, he looks at how that option compares with older voting machines.