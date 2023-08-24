What experts are doing to combat the rise in maternal mortality among Black Americans

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Christina Romano
Christina Romano
For too many American women, giving birth can be deadly. The United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality among developed nations, but the risk is even higher for Black American women who are three times as likely to die from labor complications. Amna Nawaz reports on the people working to help Black women have safer pregnancies.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
