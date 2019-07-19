What The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach is doing in Nashville

Jeffrey Brown:

Eclectic, functional, and intimate, it's a space that seems to sum up Dan Auerbach's philosophy for making music.

Auerbach is best known as one half of the two-man rock band The Black Keys, as well as for his solo work. But he's also made a mark as a record producer as head of the label Easy Eye Sound, based here at his studio in Nashville.

It's a nondescript building, a former call center, but now the source of nearly a dozen albums in the past two years.