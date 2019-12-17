WATCH: Rep. Raskin’s opening statement in House Rules impeachment meeting

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the House Judiciary Committee is “now in possession of overwhelming evidence that the President of the United States has committed high crimes and misdemeanors,” and that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office for personal gain.

The House committee convened at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

Raskin, who appeared in place of House Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, who could not attend due to a family emergency, described Trump as a “sitting president who behaves like a king and tramples the rule of law.”

The House Rules Committee met on Dec. 17 to determine the rules that will govern the full House vote on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The two articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote is slated for Dec. 18.