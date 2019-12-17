Double your gift now
Impeachment Inquiries

December 17, 2019

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH: Rep. Collins’ opening statement in House Rules impeachment meeting

Politics

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, provided the House Rules Committee the Republican perspective on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The House committee convened at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

Speaking after Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., presented the Democrats’ case, Collins criticized the way Democrats have handled the impeachment proceedings.

“What’s up is down and what’s down is up,” Collins said. “We’re more Alice in Wonderland than we are House of Representatives.” The House Judiciary Committee voted on Dec. 13 to send the articles to the full House for a vote. The House Rules Committee then met on Dec. 17 to determine the rules that will govern the full House vote on the articles of impeachment.

The two articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote is slated for Dec. 18.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

