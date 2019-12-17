WATCH: Rep. Collins’ opening statement in House Rules impeachment meeting

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, provided the House Rules Committee the Republican perspective on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Speaking after Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., presented the Democrats’ case, Collins criticized the way Democrats have handled the impeachment proceedings.

“What’s up is down and what’s down is up,” Collins said. “We’re more Alice in Wonderland than we are House of Representatives.” The House Judiciary Committee voted on Dec. 13 to send the articles to the full House for a vote. The House Rules Committee then met on Dec. 17 to determine the rules that will govern the full House vote on the articles of impeachment.

The two articles charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote is slated for Dec. 18.