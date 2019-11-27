What voters across America are saying about impeachment

Judy Woodruff:

Here in the nation's capital, pretty much all the attention is on impeachment, but how is it being received in other parts of the country?

We turn to three public media reporters to find out.

Caitie Switalski is with WLRN. It is South Florida's public radio station. Mary Lahammer of Twin Cities PBS in Minneapolis, and Bente Birkeland of Colorado Public Radio. Bente joins us from Minneapolis as well, where she is visiting for the holidays.

So, hello to all three of you. It's great to have you with us on the "NewsHour."

Bente, I'm going to start with you. I know your home is Colorado, and that's what I want to talk about.

When you talk to Colorado voters about what's going on with impeachment, what do they say? How much attention are they paying? Are they interested in it?