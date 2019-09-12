What’s at stake for the 10 candidates in the 3rd Democratic debate

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, this campus of Texas Southern University is going to see, I think, a unique debate.

First of all, let's just look at those 10 candidates leading the poll, our first time with a single debate, all of them. As you see in that lineup, there are five senators, three women, and two Texans in the debate, but I think the focus, Amna, clearly will be on the center of the stage.

This will be first time that former Vice President Joe Biden will be on stage with Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts.

And, Amna, she clearly has been gaining the most in polls in the last month. And I can tell you from talking to voters here in Houston there is a sense of excitement about her that you don't hear about Joe Biden. The Biden campaign told us today they are going to try and make the case that, while Elizabeth has many policy ideas, the key is to try to implement them.

They are going to say that he's the man to carry out those ideas. Now, one other presence here, at least above me right now, President Trump. There is an airplane — you might hear it — circling around this debate that says "Vote Trump 2020."

So he is still present here. And it's something, as the Democrats battle each other, that I think that you will also hear a lot about in this debate.