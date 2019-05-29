What’s behind the recent rash of violent weather

Judy Woodruff:

As we've been reporting, severe weather pounded large sections of the country again today. Flooding is already overwhelming residents in Oklahoma and Arkansas, and is expected to worsen in the next few days.

Violent storms are claiming lives as well. So far, tornadoes have been blamed for at least 38 deaths this year.

As William Brangham tells us, tornadoes injured more people overnight when they battered parts of Kansas and Northwest Missouri.