What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit

Why one artist’s new normal includes more focus and empathy

Christopher Booker
By —

Christopher Booker

Transcript Audio

Earlier this month, NewsHour Weekend asked viewers to share with us what their new normal looks like during the outbreak. In the coming weeks, we'll highlight some of those experiences. Today, Christopher Booker talks with one artist who has found more focus and empathy during isolation, and hopes it lasts "long enough to make it worthwhile."

Read the Full Transcript

  • Karina Mitchell:

    And finally, another installment of our series "The New Normal," in which we feature your stories about how you're living now.

    Tonight we head to California to meet an artist working in an unusual medium.

    NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.

  • Christopher Booker:

    The art work of Joanne Bolton is the bi-product of creativity and dog ownership.

  • Joanne Bolton:

    I was looking around for something I might like to do when I retire and we had a new dog and I was walking around the neighborhood. I don't know what time of year it was, seeds and everything were on the ground. I picked him up and thought, what can I do? These. These are free.

  • Christopher Booker:

    Free, and in the hands of Bolton, rather fantastic. Owls constructed from flower petals, ballerinas made of leaves, or cats with pine-cone tails.

  • Joanne Bolton:

    I have like five or six drawers of these leaves that have been pressed so I can use them over and over again. Several years old.

  • Christopher Booker:

    Bolton creates her images on top of a black, velvet sheet, and then takes a photograph. Right now she says she's not sure what she wants to do with all of the work, but at least during this time, our socially distanced time, she says she is keeping really busy.

  • Joanne Bolton:

    My son kept saying, "you can do this, you got all this time." And I'm saying to him, it's no different from another day for me. But what is different is that it's given me more focus. And more empathy and I hope we're able to stay isolated long enough to make it worthwhile.

Listen to this Segment

Christopher Booker
By —

Christopher Booker

Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 03 Michigan’s governor decries racism at protests

  2. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  3. Read May 03 UK PM: At low point, doctors prepared my death announcement

  4. Read May 03 Sidelined by pandemic, Trump campaign turns to digital shows

  5. Read May 03 Reade: ‘I didn’t use sexual harassment’ in Biden complaint

The Latest