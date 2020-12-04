Why one Republican lost his re-election bid to a more conservative rival

Lisa Desjardins:

While House Democrats lost some races in Republican-leaning districts, one Republican was ousted by a challenger from the right.

We have followed Republican Denver Riggleman of Virginia throughout his freshman term in Congress, and he joins us now.

Congressman, thank you.

I know the charge and the headlines in your race were that you weren't conservative enough. But I want to ask you, why do you think you lost? And what does it mean to be in the Republican Party right now?