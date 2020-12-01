Why some down-ballot Democrats struggled to hold their seats

Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla.:

Well, first of all, my district is 70 percent Latino. So, yes, Republicans have — did target Latino voters, but not just for this election. They have been doing it for four years.

And in an off-year election, I was able to get elected. This year, with the presidential, with Donald Trump running so strongly here in Florida, it did make a difference. They had a tremendous turnout. They had a ground game that was unbelievable. They turned out 85 percent of their voters down here.

We turned out 75 percent. I lost by 2 percent. That made a difference, and then, of course, what everybody is talking about, the socialist attacks. But it was a combination of things.

Miami is very complex, Miami politics. It's Nicaraguans and Venezuelans and Cubans. And they keep their ties to their countries. They're very different from other Latinos in other parts of the country.

Down here, we say Hispanics, and the politics are complex, but Trump and his administration worked them for four years, and so overcoming that took a lot more than we had.