Why the pandemic is forcing millennials to move back home with their parents

Judy Woodruff:

The pandemic has accelerated a change in housing in this country that began well before COVID-19 spread.

Millennials, adults between the ages of 24 and 39, continue to move back home with their parents in significant numbers. For some, it's by choice. But, for many, it's a matter of necessity.

Special correspondent Catherine Rampell, who is a columnist for The Washington Post, has our report.